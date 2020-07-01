SOUTH CHINA – Dennis Robert Quigley, 27, of South China went to be with the Lord June 21, 2020. He was born Feb. 26, 1993. Dennis was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Born with Spina Bifida, he overcame many challenges with a positive attitude.He enjoyed Red Sox, listening to Johnny Cash, fishing, and being with family.Dennis is survived by his parents Daniel and Tina Quigley; his sister Elizabeth Quigley and partner James Weaver; nephew Jayden Weaver, maternal grandparents, Sonny and Elaine Hannan, paternal grandmother, Victoria Hyde and husband Joe; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Robert Dennis Quigley.The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who had part in taking care of Dennis throughout his life.There will be a celebration of life at a later date.Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com. Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in his memory to:Make a Wish Maine 66 Mussey Rd.Scarborough, ME 04074 or maine.wish.org or: Spina Bifida Association of Greater New England 219 East Main St.Suite 100B Milford, MA. 01757 orsbagreaterne.org.

