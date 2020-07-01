OAKLAND – Gabriel Jay Ronald Gray, an angel handpicked from God, was brought back home. Gabriel passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2020 while at daycare. He was 16 months old. Gabe is survived by his parents Amanda Brainard and Eric Gray; his grandmother Donna Canham; his aunt Brittany Brainard; and “his Lisa and Caca”(Lisa And Carl Veilleux); along with many more people who loved and adored him dearly. He was predeceased by his Grandmother Billie Jo Colby, his Uncle Jay Brainard, as well as other relatives. Gabriel was born on Dec. 30, 2018 at 3:50 p.m. in Augusta. He was delivered to this world a perfect 7 pound 11 ounces and 20 inches long. A blonde haired, blue eyed boy, he grew into a strong, fearless, loving toddler who always had a smile on his face. He loved to be outside playing with his doggies, listening to music, dancing, and spending time with the people who loved him. Gabriel brought so much light, love, and pure goodness to this harsh world. The lives of his parents will be forever dimmed with the loss of Gabe, as for so many other people whose lives he’s impacted.He will be missed every minute of every day. “Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality.” – Emily DickinsonGabriels celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. It will take place at 1619 E. Madison Rd, Madison, Maine 04950.

