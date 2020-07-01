BRUNSWICK – Harley Stanwood Reynolds went to be with his Lord and Savior on the evening of Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his residence in Thornton Hall after a period of declining health.Harley was born Nov. 24, 1926 in Waterville, the second son of James Reynolds and Lillian (Walton) Reynolds. He graduated with the class of 1945 from Besse High School in Albion, Maine. Upon graduation he was immediately drafted into the Army where he served in the Military Police until his discharge in December of 1946.Harley returned to Albion after the war, then moved to Chicago to work and to continue his studies. He graduated in 1955 from Wheaton College, with a BA in Anthropology and Linguistics. He also took courses from Moody Bible Baptist School as well as the University of Oklahoma.Harley worked a number of positions in the post-war period, including as a meat packer and a deck hand on Great Lakes ore carriers, before landing the job that would shape his future. He was hired by the Chicago Aurora and Elgin Rail Road, then the Chicago Burlington and Quincy Rail Road, and finally Erie Lackawanna Railway Company which was merged into theConsolidated Rail Corporation (CONRAIL), from which he eventually retired.Harley had an appreciation for art and his native Maine, and enjoyed travelling in his retirement.Harley was predeceased by his parents; and brothers James, Rodney, and Eugene. He is survived by one brother Lawrence Reynolds Sr. of Bath; and nephews and niece Lawrence Reynolds Jr., Karen Lemont, and Stephen Reynolds. He is also survived by nephews from his late brother Gene, Jimmy Arthur Reynolds and Bobby Joe Reynolds. He is also survived by his close friend, his sister-in-law Constance Reynolds (survivor of James) who resides in La Porte, Ind.There will be a private ceremony for the relatives and their families as pandemic regulations allow, after which Harley will be interred in the cremains wall at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta.The family wishes to thank the officials and staff at Thornton Hall who looked after Harley on days both good and bad – there was always a kind smile when Harley’s condition was being discussed. The family would also like to thank the kind and generous folks at CHANS who helped him all the way to the end.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous