JACKMAN – Leslie Clement (Buck) Talpey, 66, of Jackman, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta.Buck was born on Jan. 2, 1954 in Greenville, the son of Augustus and Ramona (Rodrique) Talpey.He was employed at Moose River Lumber as an equipment operator for many years until his retirement in 2016. He also spoke fondly of his time working for Canadian Pacific Railroad and Attean Lake Lodge Resort.Buck was a drummer with the River Street Band for several years, as well as other bands in the area, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, music and had a great sense of humor; he especially loved to spend time with his family and friends.Leslie is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carolyn Talpey of Jackman; his son, Lucas, also of Jackman; his sister, Cynthia “Margie” Paquet and her husband Jerry of Connecticut; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Heald Stream Road in Jackman. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.

