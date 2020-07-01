BENTON – Marie Blaisdell, 80, of Benton completed her journey at her home in Benton and will now be with Floyd, her husband of 52 years. She was born in Morrill, Maine, the daughter of Keith and Evelyn (Flood) Cross. She attended Belfast High School and completed her GED with above average grades. She lived a full life and was proud of her many accomplishments. She was the Elementary Spelling Bee Champion at her school T-W-I-C-E and had memorized all the states and capitals. Who knew this tidbit of information would come in handy later in life when she traveled. Visiting Florida, California, Washington DC, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Colorado, Nashville, Tenn., and New York. Las Vegas and Atlantic City were her favorites though–cause we all know how much she liked to pull those slot machine handles. When Hollywood Slots opened in Bangor, her prayers had been answered and her car quickly learned the fastest route there and…. sometimes too fast.She enjoyed milking cows at the family farm (NOT!!) which started as early as age 11 and continued into High School.A Hard Worker no matter what she did. She was employed as a school custodian at Albion Elementary, dug graves for the funeral homes by hand and held many different positions at Hathaway for over 17 years. Her hobbies included ice skating, crafting, dancing (she could boogie so well she caught the eye of the boy in the pink shirt-she’ll marry that boy someday……New Year’s Eve Day to be exact), sewing, and gardening-she could grow enough veggies to feed the town but was the Grim Reaper of any house plant that she had. Marie was an avid bowler throwing her 12 lb ball with a thunderous boom down the lane earning many awards, her fondest-the Doubles Championship of the State which she earned twice and all her others she proudly displayed in the case Duane and Connie made her. She got more than enough turkeys to brag about! Once that damn mouse decided to use her ball as an obstacle course…. her bowling days fizzled out. Who could forget that she could dicker with the best of them at any garage sale she attended, and we all know that was A LOT. She will be missed by many but the memories will forever remain.Sincere appreciation to the MaineGeneral Hospice Office for all their assistance and guidance; to those that came to help even for an hour of time we thank you deeply and to Dr. Dohner’s team of Jen, Michelle, Dawn, Erica, Hildy, Bill and Holly you were an amount of support words can’t express. To abide by her final wishes, a private graveside memorial will be done at the family’s convenience.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

