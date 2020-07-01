The Working Dead will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 5 at Big Babe’s Tavern, 60 Ocean St. in Portland.

It’s OK if Mother Nature brings a little box of rain our way on Sunday afternoon because the brand-spanking-new patio at Big Babe’s Tavern has umbrellas at every table.

This is its first show since the pandemic started, and the tavern is very excited for you to eat, drink and be merry during this performance from local Grateful Dead act The Working Dead. The patio has room for 40.

For more information, visit bigbabestavern.com.

