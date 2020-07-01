Spectrum Generations in partnership with Healthy Living for ME will offer a free workshop for adults who are interested in learning how to prevent falls and relieve arthritic pain.

Tai Chi for Health and Balance will be offered beginning Tuesday, July 7, and running through Thursday, Aug. 27. Workshops participants will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays via Zoom, according to a news release from Spectrum Generations.

Tai Chi for Health and Balance is an effective exercise program for improving health and well-being, proven to help prevent falls and relieve pain for those living with arthritis. Participants focus on improving strength, balance, and mental health. This low-impact exercise is performed in slow, fluid movements that are easy on the joints and can be done either sitting or standing.

This series is free and open to the public but registration is required. Call 207-620-1642 or email [email protected] for more information and to register.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues. All workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org.

