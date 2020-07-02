SKOWHEGAN — A juvenile was arrested early Thursday in Skowhegan after he broke into a vehicle and stole a handgun, according to police.
Officer Billie Hatfield of the Skowhegan Police Department charged the juvenile with four counts of assault, two counts of criminal mischief, theft, terrorizing, threatening display of/or carrying a concealed weapon and criminal threatening of a dangerous weapon.
Police Chief David Bucknam said Hatfield and other officers responded to the report of a theft at about 4 a.m. on Butler Street, where they found the juvenile breaking into a vehicle.
“During the investigation, the juvenile fought with the officers and kept reaching for a bag on the front of his body,” Bucknam said.
When police placed the juvenile in handcuffs, they found a 9 mm handgun, which was later determined to have been stolen from the vehicle.
The juvenile was taken to the Skowhegan Police Department and then to Redington-Fairview General Hospital, where he assaulted a nurse before being released back to officers, according to police.
The juvenile was on probation and placed on a probation hold. He was transferred to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.
