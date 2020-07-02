WINSLOW – Sylvio Normandeau of Winslow passed away peacefully at Gray Birch Nursing Home on June 26, 2020 at the age of 92, surrounded by his family.Sylvio was born to Arthur and Josephine Normandeau in Rumford, Maine on Dec. 18, 1927. He was the youngest of three children. Sylvio worked at the mill in Rumford through high school, continuing even after he graduated in 1945. He then decided to enlist in the Army. While in the Army, he volunteered to work on the Manhattan Project, an American lead effort to develop a functional atomic weapon during WWII, which allowed him to stay in the states and close to home.After returning from the Army, he met his wife to be of 48 years, Julia Rokos, and was married in 1948. Through his wife, he met Vincent Kirschner, his future employer. Sylvio started as a truck driver with the Joseph Kirschner Company and was promoted to a purchaser throughout his 36 years of employment. In 1985 Sylvio started working for E.A. Buschmann as a salesman. He worked there until he retired in 2000. Sylvio was an active member of the Waterville Elks Club 905, and was the Exalted Ruler in 1994-1995. He was a King Lion in the Lions Club, he was also a member of the American Legion and was part of the Knights of Columbus and Toastmasters. Sylvio was a lifelong devoted parishioner of Corpus Christi Parish where he was a Lector for both the English and French masses.In 1991, Sylvio started his fundraising journey for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program. It wasn’t until 1997 when his wife, Julia, passed away from cancer that he truly made raising money for Maine Children’s Cancer Program his life mission. Sylvio set up shop at local businesses grilling hot dogs and all would always hear him say, “Give me a donation; I’ll give you a treat, a thank you and a smile.” Sylvio raised over a half million dollars in his lifetime.In 2007, Sylvio was awarded the “6 Who Care Award” from channel 6 news for his tremendous dedication in raising money for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program. This award was created to honor volunteers and agencies making a difference in our communities. His greatest joy was his family and making people smile. For many years, he played Santa Claus for family, friends and his community. Sylvio is survived by his five children, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Surviving him are his sons Roland (Jen) of Oakland, Richard (Mary) of Albion, and daughters Rhonda (Bob) Remick of Westbrook, Rebecca (Dave) Zarko of Winslow, and Rochelle (Ron) Loubier of Winslow; grandchildren, Ryan, Randy, Raelyn, Megan, Renee, Mary, Ricky, Robbie, Robyn, Nicole, Alaina, Danny and Rachel.Sylvio was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Josephine Normandeau; his wife Julia; siblings Roland Normandeau and Theresa Lutick; sister-in-law Linda Rokos and brothers-in-laws, Rev. Richard Rokos and Daniel Rokos.Sylvio’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Woodlands Assisted Living in Waterville, Gray Birch Long-term Care in Augusta, and Beacon Hospice. A special thank you to Paul Theriault, Sylvio’s favorite nurse and friend. At Sylvio’s request, public visiting hours will be held on July 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Veilleux & Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street in Waterville. A Mass of Christian burial will be by invitation only, due to current State restrictions.In lieu of flowers,please send donations to:Maine Medical Center of Development Office Attn: Maine Children’s Cancer Program 22 Bramhall St. Portland, ME 04102

