WINTHROP – Patrick E. LaRochelle, 89, of Winthrop died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in his sleep at his home in Winthrop.Patrick was born June 3, 1931 in Concord, Maine the son of Ephrem and Alfredina (Letourneau) LaRochelle and was the last survivor of their ten children.He lived in Whitefield and after meeting his wife, Cecile Rodrigue, who was also Queen of Sidney, they married and settled in Winthrop to raise their family. They were active members of the Le Club Calumet in Augusta for many years where they enjoyed traveling and marching with the Drum and Bugle Corps.He was a talented finish carpenter and remodeler working for himself for many years and then later working for and retiring as a foreman from Peachey Builders in Augusta.He is survived by his three daughters Diane Peters of Winthrop, Doris LaRochelle of Pittston, and Carmen Thomas of Winthrop; six grandchildren Andy Peters, Jr. and wife Jaime, Amanda Peters and partner Bill Paradis, Melissa Stewart, Jeremy Greenleaf, Charles Thomas and wife Tina, and Cecile Saunders; 13 great- grandchildren Kenzi and Brody Peters, Cameron Dunlop, Bradley Paradis, Avery and Ellory Stewart, Jaida Greenleaf, Joey Bennett, Charlie, Lillianna, and William Thomas, and Sapphira and Jasper Saunders.At Patrick’s request there will be no formal services. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn, Maine.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

