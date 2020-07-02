SIDNEY – Wayne Stephen Hagerman, 63, of Sidney passed away on Saturday June 27, 2020 at Togus VA.He was born on Jan. 3, 1957 in Limestone. Wayne was a kind, gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor often expressed by a mischievous smirk. After time spent in the Army, Wayne worked as a professional carpenter.Wayne is survived by the love of his life, Linda Prairie; mother Roberta Hagerman; sisters, Deborah Gagnon, Cynthia Beedy, and Lisa Brittain; also brothers-in-law; aunts, uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews; and many great friends.Wayne was predeceased by his beloved father, Edward Hagerman; grandparents Wilmont and Violey Jordan, Pauline Ryder and Curtis Hagerman.Thank you to Togus Hospital fort their special care given to Wayne in his final days.Services will be private.

