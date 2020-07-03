Democrat Sara Gideon raised more than $8 million for her campaign for Maine’s U.S. Senate seat between April and late-June compared to just over $3 million received by Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

The large fundraising haul means that Gideon, who is Maine’s Speaker of the House, continues to outpace Collins in fundraising as she attempts to take on the four-term incumbent this November. According to pre-primary campaign finance reports filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission, the Freeport resident’s campaign has received $23 million in contributions to date versus $16.3 million donated to Collins’ reelection bid.

But Gideon, who is the frontrunner in Maine’s three-person Democratic primary on July 14, has spent significantly more money than Collins: $17.5 million to date compared to $12.8 million spent by Collins. The potential contenders ended the period — from April 1 to June 24 — with more than $5 million in cash on hand.

Gideon will square off against two opponents in the July 14 Democratic primary: lobbyist and advocate Betsy Sweet of Hallowell and attorney Bre Kidman of Saco. Sweet reported raising $228,585 during the period covered by the FEC while Kidman reported raising $2,563.

Maine’s U.S. Senate campaign is already the most expensive in state history and is widely expected to be among the most costly — and high-profile — Senate races in the country this year. Democrats are hoping to flip Maine’s seat as part of their push to recapture control of the Senate.

But Collins is a formidable campaigner with a high national profile because of her committee assignments in Washington — including on the Senate Intelligence Committee — and her reputation as a potential swing vote on many contentious, partisan issues.

In a statement, Gideon’s campaign reported the candidate raised more than $9 million for the full quarter ending June 30. The pre-primary reports filed with the FEC on Thursday do not include the final six days of the full reporting period.

