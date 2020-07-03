The Kennebec Historical Society is looking for some help with a recent donation made for its collection of Kennebec County materials. The society received a large donation of letters and other documents in a plastic Ziploc bag which was left by the front door of its headquarters, the Henry Weld Fuller Jr. House at 107 Winthrop St., in Augusta.

The materials are a welcome addition to the collection of manuscripts, letters and other documents from Kennebec County, according to a news release from the society.

In order to accurately preserve these items, the society is looking for the individual who donated them to discover where the items came from so that information can be added to their records. Having knowledge of who wrote the letters or who they were written to provides the society with the background information it needs to properly catalog items and make them searchable to researchers.

Anyone with information as to who dropped off the donation or if you are the person who donated these items, please contact the society.

Those who would like more information about the items delivered to the doorstep of KHS can contact Emily Schroeder, archivist, at 207-622-7718 or by email at [email protected].

