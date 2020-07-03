NEW HAMPSHIRE – Brendan L. Provencal, 29, of Earle Street, Lisbon Falls died Sunday June 28, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He found his path before he took his journey. He was born in Lewiston a son of Louis and Carolyn (Brochu) Provencal. He was educated in local schools. Brendan was working for Brace as a foreman for the past several years. He really enjoyed his job, he was a hard worker and cherished his many friendships made over that past several years. Brendan loved to be on his motorcycle and died doing what he loved to do. He also enjoyed cooking, barbecueing, long boarding and fishing He was known for his mischievousness, adventurous spirit and love for his friends and family.He is survived by a son Louis C. Provencal of Rumford, his mother Carolyn Tuttle and her husband Mikel of Florida; brother Cory Ingerson and wife Laura of Lisbon Falls, brother Mykey Tuttle of Lewiston; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his father Louis. You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Brendan’s life by visiting his guestbook at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.comA celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 4, starting at 11 sm at Rockin’ T Equine Rescue, 60 Edgecombe Rd., Lisbon Falls, Me 04252 . All are invited. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument services 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, Me 353-4951. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to Rockin’ T. Equine Rescue, something that was nearand dear to Brendan

