RICHMOND – Christine R. Dearborn, 78, of Richmond, died peacefully July 1, 2020 at Mid-Coast Hospital. She was born in Richmond in 1942 to Arthur and Viva Dearborn.For many years she worked at Etonic Shoe Company and then worked for her sister at Richmond News & Gifts until her retirement.She was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, and friend and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.She has been preceded in death by her parents; sister Thelma Prout, and brother Lawrence Dearborn.She is survived by her brothers Gregory Dearborn of Kentucky and Roland Dearborn of Florida.Christine not having any birth children of her own and with her brothers always away serving our country, she became a second mother to her sister’s children; nephews Joseph Prout Jr., Gregory Prout (deceased) and nieces Diane Rogers and Suzan Gelinas.She will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of many generations of nieces and nephews.To respect her wishes there will be no funeral services and at a later date a private committal service will be held at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Dresden.Arrangements are under the direction of Kincer Funeral Home in Richmond.The family would like to thank all the people at Richmond Eldercare and Mid Coast Hospital for their loving care of Christine.

