AUGUSTA – It is with Great sorrow to say a heart of gold has stopped and gained her Wings after a long Illness. Cynthia Sukeforth (NanaMa’am), 77, passed at home with loved ones around her, on Monday June 29, 2020Cynthia was born in Gardiner on July 27, 1942, the daughter of Hazen and Ada (Atkins) Chambers. She graduated from Gardiner High School.She worked a number of jobs, Healthtex and A.M.H.I. to name just a few and retiring in 2001.Cindy was an active supporter of the Kennebec Valley Young Marines where she earned the nickname of NanaMa’am.Cindy was predeceased by her parents, Ada and Hazen Chambers; sister, Mary Gilley, brother, Ivan Chambers; grandson, Douglas Buotte; niece, Donna Williams; and great nephew, Travis Williams.She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Hanscom; grandchildren, Bethany and Ryan Koslowsky, Krystal Hanscom, Leona Havens; great-grandchildren, Anthony Arbour, Eric Arbour, Dakota Buotte and partner Keyleigh Allen, Patience Buotte and partner Zachary Stratton, Quinton Arbour, August Rogers, Skyler Danforth, Maddison Buotte, Logan Havens, Derek Lancaster, Aubree Mountain; great nephew, Jesse Williams; great-great nephews, Jordan Williams, Brayen Williams; and great-great niece, Lauren Williams.Visiting hours will be held on Friday July 10, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday July 11 at 1:00 p.m. Burial of both Ivan Chambers and Cynthia Sukeforth, will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Mount Hope Cemetery, South Gardiner. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Following the committal there will be a potluck get-together at 284 Church Hill Road Augusta, 04330Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

