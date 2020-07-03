AUGUSTA – Frank H. Kent, founder of B & F Vegetables, passed away on June 24, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on Sept. 4, 1940 in Benton and graduated from Lawrence High School. Frank was a true sports enthusiast and loved watching his grandchildren play sports. He lived life his way and was thought of fondly by many. Frank was predeceased by his parents Edward Kent Sr. and Pauline Brown Kent; his brother Edward Kent Jr., sister Betty Pomroy, and long-time partner Beverly Knight. He is survived by his children, Teddi Blakney and husband Mark, Polly Kent, Frank Kent II, and Kathy Pettengill and husband Travis. Also, his sister Evelyn Sandy, brother Eugene Kent, sister-n-law Janice Kent; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and friends. A special thank you to Glenridge Long Term Care Facility and hospice for all the care and comfort they provided Frank. There will be a graveside service on July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Howard Cemetery in Winslow.

Guest Book