HARTLAND/DETROIT – Joan F. Richardson, devoted mother of seven, died on June 27, 2020 at the Maine Veterans’ Home where she resided in Augusta. She was 84.Joan was born in Middletown, Conn. to John and Mary Hall, one of their ten daughters and two sons. She greatly enjoyed singing and dancing, and she could be found yodeling whenever an opportunity presented itself. Joan was also skilled at needlework and made many beautiful crocheted items for her family.She and her beloved husband, Roland, were married for 32 years until his passing in 1998. They lived in Deep River, Conn. for several years before moving to Maine and eventually settled in Hartland where they owned and operated a dairy farm. Joan was an avid gardener and had a thriving plot of vegetables and herbs on the farm. She also worked at the Dexter Shoe factory for many years. Joan was fiercely proud of her family, and her home was always full of laughter and friendly faces.She is survived by her seven children, Vanessa Merrill, Richard Moran, Louann Fugett, Richyl Robinson, Ramona Boucher, Barbara Turner and Roland Richardson Jr.; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She had a special place in her heart for her nephew, Wallace Hall Jr., and niece, Doreen Hall Mosher, both of whom she loved as her own.A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the Maloon Cemetery in St. Albans. A celebration of Joan’s life is also being planned and will be announced when details are final. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Brown funeral Home and cremation Service Center 34 High St. Newport. To sign an online guest book and leave written condolences please visit: http://www.PhilipBrownFuneralHome.comJoan was a regular at bingo and many of the other daily activities provided by the Maine Veterans’ Home.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to its Activities Fund by sending checks to:Maine Veterans Home Attn: Activities Fund 310 Cony Rd.Augusta, ME 04330

