NORTH ANSON – Linda L. Quimby, 69, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Madison.She was born in Farmington on April 17, 1951, a daughter of Stilman Gray and Shirley Peters Gray. She was educated in the local schools. She worked as a secretary for several years, later she worked as a custodian.Linda enjoyed doing puzzles, bird watching, and loved flowers, while always being known for being very strong willed.She is survived by her husband, William Quimby of North Anson; her son Christopher also of North Anson, her daughter Julie Luce and husband Chad if Norridgewockl her three grandchildren, Keagan, Kaitlyn, and Zack. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery in North Anson, Maine at 2 p.m.The family would like to give a special thank you to the Maplecrest Staff, and to Pam Daigle Dickey for her care and compassion over the past 10 years.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Linda’s name to:Maine MS Society

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous