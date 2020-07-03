ANSON – Norma Savage Luce passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born in Rangeley on March 27, 1923 to Forest and Ruby Savage.Norma married Raymond Luce on August 4, 1940, and together they had 12 children. Her favorite pasttimes in addition to spending time with her family included; playing cards, especially cribbage, teaching her children and grandchildren to play cards and how to “cheat” as well. She also enjoyed traveling, going to casinos, she loved the Red Sox, Johnny Cash, crafts, the ocean, lobster, and was an avid reader. She was well known for her delisious chocolate cakes and baked beans. Norma served as a member of the Anson Rainbow Sunshine for 21 years, holding positions as officer at the national, state, and local level during that time. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Luce; her infant daughter Nancy; her infant great-granddaughter Parker Lee Mackenzie; and her brothers Parker, Richard, and Roger Savage. Norma is survived by her children, Shirley Chamberlin, Raymond Luce, Norman Luce and wife Beth, Barry Luce and partner Ellen, Carol Emery and husband John, Stewart Luce and wife Kathleen, Dale Luce and wife Barbara, Jan Tilson, Arnold Luce and wife Elaine, Patty Luce, Sarah Stewart and husband Floyd; along with 29 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Norma’s name to:Maine State Library Services for the Blind or: Prader-Willi Syndrome Association

