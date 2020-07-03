AUGUSTA – Patricia Ann Fry, 79, of Augusta, died Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the home of her son, surrounded by her loved ones.She was born June 17, 1941 in Augusta the daughter of Roland Gay and Millie Coosard. Patricia is predeceased by her husband, Paul S. Fry of 30 years; her mom, dad, stepdad; brother; and a grandson.She is survived by her two sons, Richard Minoty Jr. and his wife Michelle, Scott Minoty and his wife Carol, a daughter, Shannon Kroh and her husband Louis; five sisters, Kathy, Marie, Lorna, Lynn and Gayle, her sister-in-law, Wanda; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. According to her wishes, there will not be any services. Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

