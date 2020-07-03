Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney has been awarded a grant of $2,500 from the Kennebec Valley Tourism Council to promote Kayak 2020, according to a news release from the center.

Snow Pond has teamed up with Maine Yak Anglers and the national Kayak Bass Fishing organization to host the Northeast Regional Final, which will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13. The tournament will draw the region’s best kayak anglers to Messalonskee and China Lake. The center at 8 Goldenrod Lane will host the awards ceremony. This two-day, KBF SuperTRAIL Tournament is presented by Dee Zee Truck Accessories and sponsored by Dakota Lithium and Realtree Fishing.

“All the activities the council undertakes to further the cause of tourism in Maine’s Kennebec Valley are meant to produce a positive economic impact on the region. We are looking forward to hosting this outdoor event, which will showcase the Kennebec Valley as a prime destination for outdoor adventures. Kayak bass fishing is quickly becoming a national sport and our region offers world-class opportunities for people to enjoy this incredibly fun activity,” said Mike Guarino, Snow Pond’s Nature Guide & Community Development Director.

Participants must qualify and have a valid Maine Fishing license. The regional finals will take place on Messalonskee Lake, from Belgrade Stream dam at Mill Springs, south of the lake, to Messalonskee Stream dam on the north end of the lake, plus any other tributaries. Participants can launch from any public-access point contiguous with, though not necessarily directly onto, eligible water.

“KVTC is excited to be able to support local organizations with our 2020 partnership program. These sponsorships help provide funding for key marketing elements including advertising, printing, branding and more,” said Tanya Griffeth, executive director of the council. “This year has been difficult for our signature events, with many events canceled and/or had to change their strategy; we are happy to say all but one is scheduled to take place. These funds are dedicated to support marketing efforts in some of the more rural areas in Maine. While established events can rely on word-of-mouth and brand awareness to help drive attendance, new events and destinations have quite a bit of ground to cover to pull visitors from neighboring regions.”

For more information, contact Guarino at [email protected] or 844-476-6976.

