FARMINGTON – Charles “Charlie” Richard Hartwell, 87, of Farmington, passed away on June 26, 2020 in Farmington. He was born the son of William and Florence Hartwell (Berry) and attended schools in North Anson.Charlie served in the U.S. Air Force as staff sergeant before settling down in the Dryden/Farmington area. His civilian career began at International Paper, while at the same time establishing his own business. He left IP to own and operate his own successful business, Hartwell Supply, specializing in Heating, Electrical and Plumbing. Charlie was named Outstanding Legionnaire in 1996-1997, American Legion Legionnaire of the Year in 1994-1995 and 2012-2013 and was the American Legion Post #28 Finance Officer for 23 years. He has been awarded the Presidential Memorial Certificate for his service to his country.He is loved by his children, Diana (Edward) Witt, Lisa (John) Carter, Michael Hartwell and Heidi Ross; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Edward (Megan); Shannon (Matt), Maegan and Taylor; Dustin (Jennifer) and Ashley; Ben and Anna Rose; and great-grandchildren, Alaric and Katherine; Owen and Eliott; Ashor and Adelynne. Charlie is survived by his brothers, Howard (Barbara), Wayne (Judy), sister-in-law, Susan; and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his sister, Wilma Morse and brother, William.We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to our dad’s many friends, neighbors, fellow American Legion and Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Members that kept an eye out for him. It is obvious that he valued their friendship a great deal. Thank you also for the many kind words about our Dad. A private memorial service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta a a later date. Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A kind word may be left in his book of memories at http://www.wilesrc.com

