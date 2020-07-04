WATERVILLE – Cynthia L. Prescott, 55, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland joining her Lord in Heaven following a brief illness. She was born in Augusta on July 12, 1964, a daughter of Franklin E. and Nancy S. (Porter) Seigars.Ms. Prescott attended Windsor Elementary School and was a graduate of Cony High School, class of 1982 and continued her education, becoming a speech translator for the deaf.She was a homemaker for most of her life, marrying Stuart Burns in 1983.Cynthia loved laughing, loud music, the outdoors and her family. Her favorite things in life were being a Mom and Gramie, and the pride she had in all of her children and grandchildren. Ms. Prescott was predeceased by her father, Franklin E. Seigars; her paternal grandparents, Dexter and Madeline Seigars and her maternal grandparents, Afton and Doris Porter.She is survived by her children, Derrick and his wife Virginia, Bethanie and her husband Jon, Kristin and her husband Ben and Meagan and her husband Alex; her grandchildren, Tyler, Mason, Cooper, Easton, Chase, Abigail and Evelyn; her mother, Nancy S. Seigars; her sister, Susan and her husband Dennis, brothers, Daniel and his wife Terry and Dennis and his wife Robin; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.Using CDC guidelines of no more than 50 people with required social distancing and wearing of masks, relatives and friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 at Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Rd., Rte. 32, Windsor. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Rest Haven Cemetery, Windsor. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please check http://www.plummerfh.com for further updates. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared through the funeral home website at: http://www.plummerfh.com. Donations may be made at the following link:https://www.gofundme.com/f/x3z2rp-funeral-expenses-for-our-mother?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

