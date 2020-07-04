A Portland businessman was charged with aggravated assault after an altercation in a Shaw’s Supermarkets parking lot, police said Saturday.

Michael Roylos, 63, of Portland, is accused of attacking a 38-year-old Portland woman after she parked her car at the Shaw’s on Auburn Street about 6 p.m. Friday. The woman said Roylos used homophobic slurs against her and accused her of reckless driving.

She started taking photos of him on her phone, at which point he attacked her, she said. The woman, whom police didn’t name, fell while running from Roylos and injured her ankle, Lt. Robert Martin said in a statement. She was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Police issued summonses to Roylos charging him with aggravated assault, assault, criminal threatening and interference with constitutional and civil rights.

Roylos is the former owner of a Greek cafe in Monument Square, which he closed to open Sidewalk Buttler, a business that creates receptacles for cigarette butts. The cigarette bins spread from Portland to dozens of other states.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call 874-8575.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: