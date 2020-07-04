An open call for help to parents and families of St. Michael School in Augusta produced financial assistance at a difficult time and became the latest proof of how special this school’s community truly is, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

“It was early April, and we had heard from families who have students at St. Michael about the economic hardships they were facing,” said Kevin Cullen, principal of St. Michael. “As you might expect, that number increased as the spring and pandemic wore on.”

Per usual, leadership at the school declared helping those in need their new mission.

“We thought that having a one-time donation drive to offer these families help with their tuition payments for April and May,” said Cullen. “At St. Michael, we are all one big family and it’s our duty to take care of each other.”

Through its weekly newsletter, families in more stable situations were asked to consider making a one-time donation to cover costs of parents unable to make their regular payments.

“Before we knew it, we had over $25,000,” said Cullen.

An idea to offer support became a moment of celebration both for the generosity of the people and the community that made it happen.

“It was just a great way to show our love for one another,” said Cullen. “I can’t thank everyone enough for their love and thoughtfulness during this unprecedented time.”

The thoughtfulness didn’t stop there. In mid-June, the parents’ association at the school held its annual auction. Traditionally a catered dinner and live and silent auction, this year, the event was moved online because of the restrictions on large gatherings.

“In a matter of days, the auction raised $10,716,” said Cullen. “If we are able, we are planning a school-wide, socially distanced barbecue fun day at the school this summer or whenever we are able to. There is a lot of the St. Michael family to celebrate.”

A family whose strength and togetherness may well be limitless.

“Every day, even and especially the challenging ones, I am reminded of how blessed I am to be here at St. Michael,” said Cullen.

