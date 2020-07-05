I clicked on a headline about the June 7 Black Lives Matter protest in Augusta (“Chief: Vehicles were towed after Augusta officers grew ‘overwhelmed’ by large crowd at Black Lives Matter protest”) and saw a picture of my friend Karlene with her arms around her husband and son. I texted it to her saying that I loved it.
Karlene replied, “Thanks. And yet I am overwhelmed that they used it with the title of the article. Cops ‘overwhelmed’ and they show a picture of 3 Black people.”
I saw a tender picture of a Black mother protecting her family; Karlene saw that their images were used with words that represent fear in relation to police officers. I am white, and despite my commitment to understanding the ways I am complicit in perpetuating racism, I do not always see the structural and systemic biases against people of color. But they are real.
I hope that the pairing of the words “officers” and “overwhelmed” with a picture of a Black family was motivated by the desire to use a picture of Black people with an article about a Black Lives Matter event, rather than a deliberate effort to stoke fear. But even if the intentions were good, that this pairing happened is a failure to understand what people who are directly impacted by racism experience.
Karlene: “It is a moving picture. And it could have been used for a powerful piece. The pain on our faces. The need for me to hold my family up. The chance to show people our humanity. And yet they use it with a deceiving and scary title.”
I invite the paper to reflect on its own internal biases and to stop perpetuating negative stereotypes of Black people and other people of color.
Elisabeth Fairfield Stokes
Mount Vernon
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: A vote for Question 1 is a vote for the future of rural Maine
-
Letters to the Editor
Sweet has the vision, passion for Senate
-
Business
We’d rather work from home, state workers say
-
Sports
Pine Tree Camp gets creative to aid those with disabilities
-
Letters to the Editor
Maine needs more high-speed internet
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.