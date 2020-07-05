I want to express my support for Kalie Hess for Maine Senate. Hess is public health professional who has been working to improve the health of our communities for many years. A passionate, intelligent, and energetic person, Hess wants to work to preserve and protect our environment. She is also committed to racial justice and equal rights for LGBTQ members of our society.

Furthermore, Hess plans to address Maine’s worker shortage. Hess is very personable and open to listening to diverse viewpoints. Now, more than ever, we need strong leadership in Augusta.

If you live in Augusta, Vassalboro, China, Sidney or Oakland, please vote for Kalie Hess. If you are registered as a Democrat, you can vote for her in the primary on July 14. Any voter in these towns can vote for her in the fall.

Daniel Eccher

Oakland

Send questions/comments to the editors.