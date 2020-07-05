I already voted for Sen. Shenna Bellows for the July 14 primary and am excited to mark my ballot for her in November for a third term in the 14th District. She really listens to her constituents and follows through on what she says she will do.
She has worked hard for our district by legislating to expand school meal programs and increase home care reimbursement rates. These are examples of how she works to represent everyone. She grew up in Hancock in a hardworking family who were unable to afford running water or electricity until she was in fifth grade, so she has very personal experience with poverty. As a Clean Elections candidate, Sen. Bellows understands the need to keep money out of politics.
She is a magna cum laude graduate of Middlebury College with highest honors for her thesis on economic and environmental sustainability. Her previous work with American Civil Liberties Union of Maine and her present position as executive director of the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine show her strong commitment to equality for everyone.
Maggie Smith
Pittston
