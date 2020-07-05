Cooler nights recently provided improved fish runs and relief from the heat as high temperatures hit central Maine. Between June 24 and 26, with the region and state mired in a drought, anglers headed out from the boat launch on the Kennebec River, near the Hathaway Creative Center in Waterville. Many found good fishing below the falls next to the Lockwood Hydroelectric Dam.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
cmnews, waterville maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles