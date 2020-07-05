Cooler nights recently provided improved fish runs and relief from the heat as high temperatures hit central Maine. Between June 24 and 26, with the region and state mired in a drought, anglers headed out from the boat launch on the Kennebec River, near the Hathaway Creative Center in Waterville. Many found good fishing below the falls next to the Lockwood Hydroelectric Dam.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Owners of Portland restaurant Piccolo announce its permanent closure
-
Business
Energy companies cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline
-
Sports
DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics prepare for trip to the NBA bubble
-
Local & State
Restricted due to pandemic, evictions could resume next month
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.