Cooler nights recently provided improved fish runs and relief from the heat as high temperatures hit central Maine. Between June 24 and 26, with the region and state mired in a drought, anglers headed out from the boat launch on the Kennebec River, near the Hathaway Creative Center in Waterville. Many found good fishing below the falls next to the Lockwood Hydroelectric Dam.

