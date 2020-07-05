Several years ago I chastised J.P. Devine for a gloom-and-doom article he wrote after two of the sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in Waterville were murdered by a mentally disturbed individual.
Today I applaud him for his article of June 14, in which he reminds all of us where our savior is truly found, and how he wants, needs and expects our help in fighting the racism, inequalities and injustices in our society.
His article was bold, profound, appropriate, and timely. Well done, J.P.
Mike Hebert
Waterville
