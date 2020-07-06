CHESTERVILLE — A local man is accused of allegedly grabbing his 15-year-old stepson by the neck and putting him in a choke-hold, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Monday.

Keith Grundy, 44, of Chesterville was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after Deputy Brian McCormick responded to a report of a disturbance at 11:56 a.m., Nichols said.

Grundy posted $200 bail later Sunday to be released from the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

He is a member the Chesterville Board of Appeals was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

A conviction on a domestic violence assault carries a maximum 364 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

