State health officials reported eight additional coronavirus cases on Monday, which is the first single-digit increase in nearly three weeks but comes on the heels of four additional deaths among individuals with COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 cases tracked by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention ticked up to 3,423 on Monday. That figure includes 3,034 cases confirmed through molecular testing and 389 probable cases in symptomatic individuals who had close contacted with an infected person or had a positive antibody test.

While the daily figures fluctuate significantly, the eight additional cases is the smallest increase since late-April and marks the first time since June 16 that the number of new cases was in the single digits. Maine’s seven-day average stood at 29 new cases daily, compared to an average of 35 cases daily for the week ending June 29.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died since mid-March held steady at 109 on Monday. Over the weekend, Maine CDC reported two deaths on both Saturday and Sunday. All four of the individuals — a woman in her 60s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s — were residents of Cumberland County, which has been hit hardest during the coronavirus pandemic.

After accounting for the 109 deaths and the 2,787 people who have recovered from the disease, there were 527 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, a decrease of seven since Sunday. Maine averaged 526 active cases per day for the week ending on Monday compared to 467 per day for the week ending June 29.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Read our complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: