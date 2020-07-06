A Saco man who allegedly hit a man with his car early Monday morning in a “lover’s triangle” dispute has been charged with aggravated attempted murder, police said.
A motorist called police about 7:30 a.m. after seeing a vehicle hit a pedestrian near Main and Storer streets in Saco. The person who was struck walked home, but called 911 for help at 7:49 a.m. and was subsequently taken to Maine Medical Center, Saco police said in a statement.
Following a tip that the driver had fled to Biddeford, Saco police alerted Biddeford police and the driver of the vehicle allegedly involved was stopped in Biddeford at 8:21 a.m. on Bacon Street, Saco police said.
Police say that the driver was 20-year-old Isaiah Dennison of Saco, and that Dennison knew the person who was hit by the car because they were involved in a “lover’s triangle,” police said.
Dennison was unable to post $100,000 bail, police said, and is being held in the York County Jail. He is expected to appear Sept. 25 at 8:15 a.m. in York County Superior Court, police said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports one more death, 17 new COVID-19 cases
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Italy orders suspension of Bangladesh flights
-
Letters to the Editor
Hilary Koch should have your full support
-
Letters to the Editor
Waterville-Winslow Interfaith Council: We must have structural change
-
Letters to the Editor
Country Manor parade shows love, compassion