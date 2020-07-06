Portland police are alerting officers to the possibility of heightened threats against them after a series of incidents over the weekend – including a gunshots fired into the department’s parking garage and fireworks directed at officers patrolling the Kennedy Park area, according to police.

“We’ve definitely been making officers aware with the increased risk, with (everything) nationally and locally,” said Police Lt. Robert Martin, alluding to social unrest in the wake of the George Floyd death in Minneapolis.

Officers are investigating a shooting on Sunday evening, when multiple shots were fired into the department’s parking garage, which abuts the station on Middle Street. One person was in the garage when the shots were fired, but no one was injured, police said.

On Saturday, police officers who responded to an alleged assault on the Kennedy Park basketball courts were targeted by people who shot fireworks at the officers, Martin said.

“We were there rendering aid, and as we were rendering aid (to an injured person), we were attacked by people shooting fireworks at us,” Martin said. “We had extricated the person to a safe location.”

Three police vehicles were also damaged on Saturday when they came under fire from mortars shot at them, Martin said, although the extent of the damage was not known. Earlier in the week, police said a cruiser sustained a burn and a dent from the impact.

The vehicles were either on routine patrol in the Kennedy Park area, or were responding to other noise complaints when they were attacked, Martin said. Police have been targeted by fireworks since June, Martin said.

On Thursday, Chief Frank Clark and District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck attended a community meeting to address concerns that the fireworks had become a threat to safety in the East Bayside neighborhood.

On successive nights, residents reported fireworks being shot at homes, buildings and passing cars. In one case, a firework round struck a roof, causing a small fire that a resident put out with a garden hose.

Compared to last year, complaints of fireworks were up in June, according to Portland police. Complaints have been centered on North Street, Eben Hill Drive and Riverton Drive, said police Lt. Robert Martin, with other calls scattered across the city.

In June 2019, Martin said there were 36 fireworks-related calls. This year in the same month, there were 99 calls, but he said it was unclear from the data if those counts also included South Portland, whose calls are dispatched from the Portland Police Department.

Although some fireworks are legal in Maine, it is against city ordinance to set them off in Portland and punishable by a $200 fine. Before the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Clark asked residents to obey the ordinance, but also said that if residents choose to shoot off fireworks, that they practice common sense and take personal responsibility for their conduct.

