Savoir Faire will perform a live-streamed show at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11, on Facebook.

The Boston-based singer/songwriter and guitarist Sarah Fard. Trained in jazz guitar but inspired by rock and roll, Savoir Faire fuses genres in what has been described as ” A sort of rock- and ’60s-lounge-inflected jazz” (Victor Infante).

With a unique vibrato, often paired with a warm guitar tone, her vocals can recall the crooners of decades past. However, Savoir Faire employs just as much nostalgia as she does relevancy: contemplative- and occasionally biting- lyrics and edgy guitar riffs remind listeners that she has no time for love songs in her own writing.

For more information, visit SavoirFaireMusic.com or facebook.com/events/130268651523591/.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: