READFIELD — Town residents will soon take a midsummer advisory vote on whether they should no longer be charged a fee to use the town beach.

Voters casting ballots in the July 14 elections will also decide whether to approve spending proposals that make up next year’s proposed budget, which is expected to result in a property tax decrease, and whether to opt in to allow a range of marijuana related operations in town.

Readfield’s annual Town Meeting Articles will be voted on by secret ballot. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 14, at Readfield Elementary School, although town officials encourage residents to vote absentee before then, to avoid potential exposure, to voters and poll workers alike, to the coronavirus. Dyer said absentee voting has been strong so far and if it keeps up at the current pace, could amount to 75 percent of votes cast.

The town beach is off Route 17 on Maranacook Lake and the question of whether the town should charge fees to residents to use has been debated for many years.

Town Manager Eric Dyer said the town has charged a fee to use the beach, even to residents, since the property was donated to Readfield in the 1960s or 1970s.

Fees collected at the beach amount to between $6,000 and $8,000 a year in revenues, which Dyer said falls short of what it costs to maintain the beach each year.

This year, the fees were raised from $40 for a family season pass to $60, with debate over that change prompting some to ask whether the town should charge a fee at all to use the publicly-owned property.

“That led to a discussion of why do we have a private beach that’s on town property, with some saying, ‘Shouldn’t it be like ballfields and trails with public access?’ So if you pay taxes, you have access,” Dyer said. “It’s a discussion that’s been going on for many years, really decades.”

The beach would still generate some revenues, from fees that would still be charged to non-residents to use the beach, and from rentals of the property. But the majority of the cost of maintaining the beach would be paid for with tax dollars in Readfield, which has a population of about 2,600.

Bruce Bourgoine, chairman of the selectmen, said town officials want to see how voters feel about no longer charging residents fees to use the beach, so they can plan for the future. Fees would still be charged for this summer.

A series of articles on the warrant ask whether residents want to allow various types of marijuana operations, such as manufacturing, adult use retail sales, medical caregiver sales, or testing facilities, in town. Uses approved in individual articles would then be subject to regulations on how they would operate in an ordinance, the Readfield Marijuana Establishments Ordinance, which is also going to voters.

Dyer and Bourgoine said the town is presenting the various types of marijuana operations in a cafe style to residents, who’ll then choose which, if any, to allow.

The budget items going to voters would make up a $6.5 million budget, when combined with Readfield’s share of the Regional School Unit 38 budget, down by about $480,000 from the current year’s budget.

Dyer said that budget is expected to result in a tax rate of $19.25 for every $1,000 of property value, down from the current $19.55.

He said the budget decrease is due in part to last year’s expenditures being up due to the fire station project and cost of a new library roof, but also due to town and school officials working hard to limit spending, to try to help residents who may be struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Bourgoine said officials of the four Regional School Unit member towns met with the school board and discussed the need to try to limit the tax impact on spending proposals. As Readfield officials were about to wrap up the town budget process, the pandemic hit and town officials reopened the town budget to make changes in anticipation of its potential negative financial consequences, including potentially reduced state revenues.

Those changes included planning to hold off on some paving and other road work until next spring when it may be clearer what state revenue-sharing coming to the town will be.

One article, proposed as a safety net of sorts if the town were to see a major drop in revenues, would allow selectmen to make emergency expenditure reductions and use up to $200,000 from the town’s undesignated fund balance, an account generally made up of funds unspent in previous years and reserved for emergencies, to meet any revenue shortfalls due to the coronavirus.

Selectmen recommend approving that proposal, while the Budget Committee recommends rejecting it.

Bourgoine said if there is no emergency that requires the use of the funds, none of that $200,000 would be spent. But he said the money would be available if needed, citing as an example of a situation in which it could be used as a second wave of the pandemic and tax collections dropping because some property owners can’t pay their taxes, and the town still needing to make payroll and continue functioning.

“The select board feels we want to be able to act nimbly if a crisis occurs,” he said. “The intent is not to use the entire $200,000, but rather to have it as a tool to address a revenue shortfall, and even then we wouldn’t use it in a way that would put the town in a worse financial position.”

One article would allow the town to convert streetlights in town to energy saving LED fixtures, and add up to four new streetlights and enter into a new contract with Central Maine Power. Dyer said the cost of the upgrade would be paid for with savings from the LED lights, with the cost expected to be paid back in four or five years.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: