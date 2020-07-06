Spectrum Generations will hold its 18th annual Golf Fore a Cause Tournament on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Brunswick Golf Club at 165 Rive Road in Brunswick.

Participants will tee off at noon and spend the day on the course supporting Spectrum Generations programs and services, including Meals on Wheels, according to a news release from the nonprofit agency.

The cost is $125 per individual, $500 per team and includes 18 holes with cart, bagged lunch (catered by Cohen on the Meadows), awards, contests for longest drive, accuracy drive, putting, and hole-in-one contest for a chance to win $5,000.

The Brunswick Golf Club was recently named the 2019 Small Business of the Year by Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber, and offers challenging and championship golf in a setting with tree-lined fairways and greens, located just off U.S. Route 1.

There are various sponsorship levels available which offer a way for businesses or individuals to generate positive publicity from their association with the tournament.

For more information, visit spectrumgenerations.org/golf or contact Sarah Brown at [email protected] or call 620-1677.

