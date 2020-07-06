State Trooper Mickael Nunez has been released from MaineGeneral in Augusta to begin rehabilitation care after suffering a severely broken leg last month when hit by a car during a high-speed chase.

Nunez, 30, was struck June 14 by a sports car involved in a high-speed chase on Route 3, near the Family Dollar Store in China.

Nunez, a three-year member of the Maine State Police, was released Thursday from MaineGeneral, according to the State Police.

Escorted by Maine state troopers, Nunez was taken by Delta Ambulance to Massachusetts to begin rehabilitation.

Nunez and his family have been assigned a Massachusetts state trooper as a liaison. He is expected to be out of state for about three weeks as he receives rehabilitation care, according to State Police officials.

Nunez was hurt at the conclusion of a high-speed chase that began on Interstate 95 in Waterville. Another state trooper had stopped a car driven by Robert Belmain, 53, of Caribou after receiving reports a green sports car with no license plates was being operated erratically on I-95, just south of Clinton, according to police.

Shortly after the sports car was pulled over, Belmain speeded off, driving on I-95 and then Route 3 in Augusta, headed toward China, according to police.

The chase through Waterville and China lasted about 30 minutes, with speeds reaching 100 mph.

State Police officials said Nunez was outside his cruiser and setting up spike strips to deflate the tires on the speeding car. He was trying to get to a safe location when he hit by the fleeing car.

Belmain crashed his car after Nunez was hit, police said. Belmain was flown by a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter to MaineGeneral in Augusta. He was then taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment of head injuries.

Belmain made his first court appearance June 26, where he was charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, criminal speeding, eluding a police officer, failing to submit to arrest or detention, destruction of evidence, reckless conduct, possession of a scheduled drug, sale/use of drug paraphernalia, elevated aggravated assault and operating after suspension of his driver’s license.

Elevated aggravated assault is a Class A crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Belmain’s bail was set at $500,000, with conditions he have no contact with Nunez; not possess weapons, alcohol or illegal drugs; be subject to searches; and not drive motor vehicles.

