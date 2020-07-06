2nd Friday Brunswick

4-7 p.m. Friday. Maine Street and surrounding downtown streets, Brunswick. brunswickdowndown.org

You’ll be asked to maintain social distancing and wear a face covering when that isn’t possible, but you’ll still have a wonderful time strolling around downtown Brunswick for its 2nd Friday event. More that 15 local artists will have their work on display in pop-up, outdoor exhibits and several shops will have extended hours. There will also be live music from Eight Balls, as well as Katie Daggett with Ed Desjardins. Happy roaming!

‘The Empire Strikes Back’

7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Prides Corner Drive-In. 651 Brigdton Road, Westbrook, $15 per car. eventbrite.com

Set your coordinates for the Dagobah system, or to make it easier, just head to Westbrook this weekend to catch a screening of the 1980 masterpiece “The Empire Strikes Back.” Things get dark and heavy for Luke, Leia, Han Solo, Chewy, C-3PO and R2-D2 with Darth Vader back to his old, awful tricks. Audiences will get introduced to the wise Yoda, and then there’s the tiny issue of finding out your dad is the ultimate bad guy. May the force be with you!

Johnny Ater

3 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Private home in Woolwich, $24. chocolatechurcharts.org

Chocolate Church Arts Center has found a way for shows to go on, by hosting them outside. For the Johnny Ater comedy show, 50 attendees will safely gather outside at a private home in Woolwich. The address will be provided to you. and all you need to bring is a lawn chair and sense of humor. Individually wrapped concessions will be sold, and beer and wine will be available by donation. Mark Turcotte will get the laughs rolling and then Ater will have you in stitches.

Maine State Park Camping

Anytime, choose from 12 locations, fees and amenities vary by park. campwithme.com

There are a dozen state parks in Maine that offer camping, so figure out what works best for you and book your outdoor adventure at Aroostook, Cobscook Bay, Lamoine, Peaks-Kenny, Lily Bay, Warren Island, Camden Hills, Rangeley Lake, Lake St. George, Mount Blue, Sebago Lake or Bradbury Mountain state parks. There are no minimum-night-stay limits, so if you’re feeling spontaneously campy, find a site and have at it.

