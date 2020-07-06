The following 19 organizations in Maine each received a forgivable loan of between $5 million and $10 million through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
• Alcom LLC
• Berry Dunn McNeil & Parker Inc.
• Continuum Health Services Inc.
• Darling’s
• Somic America Inc.
• Spectrum Health Care Partners P.A.
• Baker Newman & Noyes P.A. LLC
• Crooker Construction Inc.
• Woodland Pulp LLC
• Androscoggin Home Health Care Services Inc.
• Husson University
• Mount Desert Island Hospital
• New England Life Care Inc.
• Penobscot Community Health Center
• Intermed P.A.
• Diversified Holdings Co.
• Lee Holding Co.
• Saturn Associates Inc.
• V.I.P. Inc.
Source: U.S. Small Business Administration
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Top PPP recipients in Maine
-
Business
Data reveal Maine’s broad participation in federal emergency loan program
-
Varsity Maine
With hopes for a fall season, high school coaches, athletes gather for outdoor workouts
-
Uncategorized
Saco police: Motorist intentionally struck pedestrian
-
Schools and Education
USM staff and students call for more action to combat racism
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.