University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host weekly wild blueberry virtual field days from 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday, July 9 through 30, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension office in Orono.

Lily Calderwood, an assistant professor of horticulture with UMaine Extension, will begin the series by leading a session about weeds, mulch and foliar fertility. Future field day topics include insect integrated pest management, climate change and disease IPM.

The sessions are free and require no registration. More information is available on the webinar series webpage extension.umaine.edu/blueberries/wild-blueberry-virtual-field-days-webinar-series. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Calderwood at 207-581-2321 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: