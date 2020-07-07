Andy Shauf: All Request Livestream is set for 9 p.m. Friday, July 10, from his home in Toronto.
This one-hour performance will help raise funds for a variety of causes, including his neighborhood’s Parkdale Community Food Bank , Nia Centre for the Arts (a Toronto non-profit arts centre that supports, showcases and promotes arts from across the African Diaspora), as well as Shauf’s band and crew.
Fans can make song requests by visiting Andy’s Twitter or Instagram (@andyshauf). A portion of every ticket purchased through SPACE will benefit Maine Youth Justice, an organization working to end youth incarceration and promote community alternatives to support Maine’s young people. Use promo, ALLREQUEST, to drop the price to $12 plus taxes and fees.
For tickets, or more information, visit facebook.com/events/space/andy-shauf-all-request-livestream/1421940221339574/.
