Conclave: Ballroom Thieves will live streaming a concert at 8 p.m. Friday, July 10 from the stage of the empty State Theatre in Portland.

The stream will be free and viewable via Facebook Live from the State Theatre’s Facebook page. Fans are encouraged to donate to each band via a donation link that will be posted in the stream of each concert.

Only band members and the minimal production team needed will be allowed in the venue. All production and camera operators are required to wear masks and maintain a minimum physical distance of 6-feet from each other. No one is allowed to touch the band’s stuff except the band. All high-touch surfaces and any shared surfaces (stage, etc.) will be sanitized and disinfected before and after each concert. We are all in this together and the safety of our staff, artists, patrons and friends (like you!) has and always will be our top priority.

