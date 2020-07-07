The Chocolate Church Arts Center, at 804 Washington St. in Bath, has announced the first in a series of small concerts to be held at various, remote locations around the MidCoast area. The CCAC Real Outdoor Concert Series (CCAC ROCS) will

kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, with a standup comedy show headlined by Bath based comedian, Johnny Ater.

Audiences will be limited to 50 people, and audience members will be spaced at least six feet apart. Staff will enforce distancing, hand sanitizing, and other health and safety measures at all events.

Ater, who did a popular live-stream set in April as part of the center’s Live from Home online concert series, will perform two shows on July 11 – an afternoon performance at 3 p.m., and an evening set at 6 p.m. Both shows will take place at a private residence in Woolwich, and ticket buyers will receive an email with the exact location upon purchase.

A lifelong Mainer, Ater offers up hilarious and honest stories about life, family, relationships, and his colorful local friends, whom he brings to life on stage for all to meet. The comedian also offers light-hearted swipes and himself and his fellow Mainers, and is known for his “rubber face,” which he is able to contort in hilarious and surprising ways. A vulnerable performer who embraces his “uncool” persona, Ater has become one of Maine’s favorite standup comics since he began performing

in 2003.

Joining Ater for the show will be Maine comedians Mark Turcotte (founder of Maine Event Comedy and finalist in the Funniest Comic on the East Coast Contest) and Tuck Tucker, who is known for his standup work, as well as performances with the improv group “Running with Scissors” and his comedy show “ComedySportz Maine.”

All audience members are required to bring masks or other appropriate face coverings, which must be worn when checking in and purchasing concessions or merchandise.

Tickets cost $24, and must be purchased in advance at chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling 207-442-8455.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: