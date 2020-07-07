AUBURN — Maine’s longest-serving college president is ready to retire.

Scott Knapp, the top administrator at Central Maine Community College in Auburn, plans to step down Aug. 31, after 23 years on the job, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Maine Community College System.

Under Knapp’s leadership, CMCC has tripled its enrollment to more than 3,000, added several programs and opened three buildings and an athletic complex, according to the announcement.

A native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Knapp came to CMCC in 1997, when it was Central Maine Technical College.

“While the college has experienced tremendous growth over the past 23 years, none of this could have been accomplished without the contributions of our dedicated faculty and staff, as well as the generosity of the leadership of the state of Maine and her citizens,” Knapp said in the announcement.

“I am especially proud of the nearly 500 students who overcame numerous obstacles and graduated this spring.”

Over the past two decades, Knapp oversaw the opening of the Lapoint Center, Rancourt Hall, new nursing simulation and criminal justice laboratories and the four-story Learning Tower.

“Scott has been a mentor, strong leader and a person that people respect greatly,” Bill Cassidy, chairman of the Maine Community College System board of trustees, said in the announcement.

“He did more than grow Central Maine Community College. He made it a place of excellence. He made every effort to bring in the best faculty and staff while working to make the facilities superior and adding programs that reflect innovation. I hate to see a friend depart, but I also celebrate his retirement for him and his family.”

Before coming to CMCC, Knapp, who lives in Scarborough, held leadership positions at Ivy Tech State College in Terre Haute, Indiana, and Lehigh Carbon Community College in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania.

Vice President Betsy Libby, who has been with CMCC since 2006, will serve as interim president for the 2020-21 academic year. The college plans to begin its search this spring for Knapp’s successor.

