MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College student Maria Gregor of Augusta, a junior history major, has been accepted into the Sigma Omega Chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, a national history honor society, for the 2019-20 academic year, according to a news release from the college.

Membership in Phi Alpha Theta is by invitation. Students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours in history, achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.1 in history and a GPA of 3.0 or better overall.

Phi Alpha Theta was established on March 17, 1921, at the University of Arkansas and has grown to more than 400,000 members with 970 chapters nationwide. Sigma Omega, the chapter at Saint Anselm College, was founded in 1972.

