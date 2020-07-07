HARMONY – David Lee Chadbourne, 57, of Harmony, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 of natural causes at his home in Harmony. David owned his own cleaning business, Acadia Cleaning, with his wife Marsha for 35 years. David loved fixing and driving antique cars, his greatest thrill was operating his sawmill, he enjoyed regular scenic drives his favorite being Moosehead Lake. He had a great love for gardening that was passed on by his dearly departed grandparents, Ray and Freida Chadbourne. He is survived by his wife Marsha Chadbourne; and his children, Brandon Chadbourne, Mallory Chadbourne and Derrick Sawyer, beloved grandfather to Jeremiah, Adalynn, Kylin, and Oselia Chadbourne. He also leaves his mother Rhonda Ayotte; and his siblings, Francis Brown and Angela Bouthot; his best friend and uncle Ray Chadbourne Jr.; many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the dearly departed Tammy Brown. He was a man that ALWAYS thought of others before himself. He will be greatly missed by all. A graveside service will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Chadbourne Cemetery in Harmony.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com Instead of flowers, please make donation in David’s memory to your local animal shelter

