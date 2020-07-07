AUGUSTA – Diana M. Renaud, 72, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 after a long but strong battle with cancer. She will now be joined with her beloved Wayne, who also passed away from cancer on August 10, 2014. She was born in Augusta on Feb. 16, 1948, a daughter of the late Aime P. and Albertine (Soucy) Labbe.Diana graduated from Cony High School, class of 1966 and Kennebec Valley Community College in 2010 where she became a Certified Medical Coder.She was known for her colorful flower beds and taking pride in her well manicured lawn. She also enjoyed feeding her birds and stray cats. She was a member of the ASPCA, Alley Cats and Save the Strays.Diana was predeceased by her beloved husband, Wayne; her parents; grandparents; and her childhood friend, Linda “Howie” Howard.She is survived by her two daughters, Michelle Hartman and her fiancee Aaron Cook of Augusta and Stephanie Walo of Portland, a stepson, Ian Renaud of Kittery; grandchildren, Desarae, Deryck, Dakotah, Jeremyah and Malachi; great-grandchildren, Anna, Molly and Emma; three brothers, Marcel and Gerard Labbe, both of Augusta and Gerald Labbe of Long Beach, Calif.; her sister, Denise Gagne of Waterville; and several aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and an uncle.A “thank you” to a special cousin, Sandra Zack, for keeping in touch with her. Also, for friends who kept in touch with her where she worked at Riverview Psychiatric Center: Mary Techeria, Norma Gilley, Pauline Eastman, Theresa Lavallee, Kim McLaughlin, Judy Lumbert and Diana Richards.A very special “thank you” to Dr. Robin Locke and her nurse Andrea from the Alfond Cancer Care Center for their excellent care of both Wayne and Diana; the staff out back for their wonderful care; to name just a few: Suzanne, Jodie, Lauren, Pam and the lab staff as well. Also, to Beacon Hospice espically Pastor Michael and Angela her loving caregiver. Angela went above and beyond with the loving gentle care for our mother during Covid-19 to make sure mom didn’t feel alone and isolated. At her request, there will be no public visiting hours or funeral services. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are under the direction of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.In lieu of flower’s, donations in Diana’s memory may be made to:PALS No Kill Shelterfor Cats8 Case RoadWinthrop, ME 04343

