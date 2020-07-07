MADISON – Frederick B. Lucas Jr., 84, of Madison passed away on June 30, 2020 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.He was born on June 22, 1936, in Boston, Massachusetts, a son of Frederick B. Lucas Sr. and Mary Theresa Handforth Lucas.Fred is survived by his wife of 36 years, Ellen Knox Lucas of Madison, his daughter, Mary Lucas of Athens, his grandson Frederick B. Lucas III also of Athens, his grandson David Landolfi and his wife Heather of Oklahoma, as well as six great-grandchildren.Fred’s family will be planning a memorial gathering at a later date.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous